US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance

USVN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

