USA Financial Formulas Acquires New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

