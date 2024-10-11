USA Financial Formulas Has $202,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 74,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 623,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.