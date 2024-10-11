USA Financial Formulas Invests $55,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,766.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,397.50 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.