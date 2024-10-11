USA Financial Formulas Invests $77,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $292.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $264.82.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

