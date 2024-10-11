USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $258.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

