USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 766 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,817,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

HLT stock opened at $235.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.36 and a 12-month high of $237.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.