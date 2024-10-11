USA Financial Formulas Sells 27 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,313,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,807,000 after acquiring an additional 155,452 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 218,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $75,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $16,462,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $407.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $420.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

