USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $374.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $378.49.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

