USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $230.42 million and $10.41 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 230,763,158 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 235,545,282.43266448. The last known price of USDB is 0.99388406 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,270,180.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

