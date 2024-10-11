UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
About UTStarcom
