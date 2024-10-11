Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 109.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $1,379,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,398,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 180.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 439,733 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

