Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Lessened by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $174.62 and a 12-month high of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

