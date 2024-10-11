Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.