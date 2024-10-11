Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,977,000 after purchasing an additional 94,836 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

