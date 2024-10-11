Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.