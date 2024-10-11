Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $264.62 and last traded at $264.62, with a volume of 48744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,819,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

