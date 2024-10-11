Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,052. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

