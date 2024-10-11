Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 146.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.95. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.