Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,021,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $263.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.