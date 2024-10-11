Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VO traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.24. 250,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,345. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $266.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.