Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 6.9% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 633,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after buying an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

