Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,148. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.