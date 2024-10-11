Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $239.06 and last traded at $238.89, with a volume of 155515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

