Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Albion Financial Group UT’s Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $529.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $479.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

