Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VOO stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,063. The company has a market cap of $481.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $533.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.84 and its 200-day moving average is $496.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.