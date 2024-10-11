Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,063. The company has a market cap of $481.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $533.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.84 and its 200-day moving average is $496.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

