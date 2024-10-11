Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

