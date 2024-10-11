Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3,578.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $286.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

