Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.83. 683,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,501. The stock has a market cap of $428.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.