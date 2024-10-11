Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.