Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

