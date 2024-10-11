Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32.68 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and $431,869.52 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00043915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

