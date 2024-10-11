Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,700 shares, an increase of 21,286.8% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Venus Concept

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $50,113.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,041.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Venus Concept stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 375,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

