VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 44.5% in September

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that VerifyMe will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
