Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.86% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ:VGSR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 15,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,770. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
