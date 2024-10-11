Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.74 and last traded at $109.90, with a volume of 1064981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $16,547,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,492,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

