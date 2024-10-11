VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,421. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $353.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

