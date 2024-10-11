Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 3,764.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.