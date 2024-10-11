Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 900,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

