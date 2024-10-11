Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 345,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.75.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

