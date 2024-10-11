VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 247,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,510,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several analysts recently commented on VNET shares. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $990.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,683 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in VNET Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

