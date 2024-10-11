Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.20 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 586 ($7.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 487.15. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 623.58 ($8.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,780.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

