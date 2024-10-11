Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.20 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Volution Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 586 ($7.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 487.15. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 623.58 ($8.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,780.95 and a beta of 1.36.
Volution Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volution Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.