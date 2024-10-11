Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.64.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $80.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,142,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

