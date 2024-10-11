W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.