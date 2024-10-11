W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,063.40 and last traded at $1,059.67, with a volume of 19688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.16.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,005.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $991.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

