Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $639.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

