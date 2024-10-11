Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,253,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $641.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.