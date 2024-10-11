WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Plans $0.08 Final Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 20th.
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 30.45 and a quick ratio of 30.93.
WAM Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Capital
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.