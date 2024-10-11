Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 514.20 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.74). Approximately 94,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 261,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W7L shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.59) to GBX 680 ($8.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £398.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,327.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

