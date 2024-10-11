Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given a C$270.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$270.00 target price by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$208.42.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$247.16 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$174.74 and a 52-week high of C$253.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$237.88.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total value of C$1,996,164.00. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. Insiders sold a total of 30,671 shares of company stock worth $6,073,683 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

